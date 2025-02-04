Haris Zeb becomes first Pakistani-origin player to feature in FIFA Club World Cup

Pakistani New Zealander footballer is set to make history as the first player of Pakistani origin to compete in the after signing with Auckland City FC.

The 23-year-old left winger, who previously played for Birkenhead United, has joined Auckland City and begun pre-season training. The club secured its place in the 2025 by winning the 2024 OFC Champions League.

Auckland City will compete in the expanded 32-team tournament in the United States, where they are set to face European giants Bayern Munich, Argentina’s Boca Juniors, and Portugal’s Benfica in the group stage.

Born in New Zealand on May 15, 2001, to Pakistani parents, Zeb holds dual citizenship, making him eligible to represent Pakistan internationally. He was called up to the Pakistan national team for the 2023 Four Nations Cup but missed out due to injury.

Having played for clubs like Christchurch United and Miramar Rangers, Zeb's move to Auckland City marks a significant step in his career. He has already informed the Pakistan Football Federation of his availability for future national team selections and remains determined to help put Pakistan football on the global map.