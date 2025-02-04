HLC meeting on ECO reforms held in Tehran

TEHRAN - Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch represented Pakistan in the High-Level Committee (HLC) on Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Reforms and the Prospects of Cooperation in the Region held on Monday here. At the HLC, the Foreign Secretary presented Pakistan’s perspectives on key matters related to ECO reforms. She stated that ECO needs comprehensive reforms, including financial and budgetary matters, enhancing efficiency of the secretariat, effective recruitment policy, and deliberation on other related matters.

Being the founding member of the organization, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity and trade. The Foreign Secretary asserted that Pakistan attaches great importance to ECO Trade Agreement’s (ECOTA) early implementation.