Identification of 13 Pakistanis confirmed in Morocco boat tragedy

The identities of 13 Pakistanis who lost their lives in the Morocco boat tragedy have been confirmed, diplomatic sources revealed.

Initially, reports on January 15 suggested that 44 Pakistanis had perished in the accident. However, only 13 bodies were recovered, lacking documentation and unidentifiable at the time. To confirm their identities, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) conducted verification using fingerprints and photographs. Following confirmation, preparations for repatriating the deceased to Pakistan have commenced.

Earlier, seven Pakistani survivors were brought back home. Identified as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Mudassar Hussain, Imran Iqbal, Uzair Basharat, Shoaib Zafar, and Aamir Ali, they belonged to various cities, including Gujarat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujranwala. Upon arrival at Islamabad Airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took them into custody for questioning.

During interrogations, the survivors disclosed that human traffickers subjected them to brutal torture. They provided information on the traffickers, prompting the FIA to widen its investigation. According to them, 21 Pakistanis were allowed to board the ill-fated boat only after paying a ransom. Many victims reportedly succumbed to extreme cold, torture, and a lack of essential supplies like food and water.

Sources indicate that the boat was run by an international human trafficking network involving individuals from Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco.