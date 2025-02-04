IHC announces administrative changes with new judge appointments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has implemented significant administrative changes following the arrival of three new judges, reshaping the court’s leadership structure across several key divisions.

In an office order approved by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Sarfraz Dogar has been appointed as the new administrative judge for the anti-terrorism courts (ATC) and the accountability courts. Justice Dogar takes over from Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who previously held the position.

Additionally, Justice Azam Khan has been named the administrative judge for district courts (West), succeeding Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. Other notable appointments include Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, who will now oversee the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) courts, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, assigned to manage the banking courts.

Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas has also been designated as the administrative judge for sessions courts (East).

These changes are expected to streamline judicial processes and improve the efficiency of the IHC’s administrative functions.