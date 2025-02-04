Imran writes to COAS urging to re-evaluate policy

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir urging the need to re-evaluate “the policy that is widening the gap between the people and the establishment,” said PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Gohar said that Khan, in his letter, has reminded the Army Chief that as the former prime minister and the founder of the country’s biggest political party, he wanted to point out certain things because of which the distance between the people and the establishment is allegedly widening.

“There are certain reasons because of which this gulf is widening,” he said while quoting his party chief Khan, adding that the policy must be re-evaluated.

He said the letter had pointed out some of the reasons which have allegedly created the perceived gap between the establishment and the public.

The factors include alleged rigging in the 2024 elections, the passage of the 26th amendment that has undermined the independence of judiciary, the recent changes in the PECA law that imposes restrictions on social media, and the efforts of all institutions to crush the PTI.

In the letter, ex-premier Khan said the fifth reason was the country’s ailing economy due to alleged political instability. “The army belongs to us as well as the country,” he said, adding that their solders were sacrificing their lives for the county. But the distance between the people and the establishment was increasing due to policies of the latter, it claimed. He also said that it was of utmost importance for the Pakistan Army to work within its constitutional jurisdiction to lessen this alleged gap. “This widening gap will become fault lines for the national security if the army does not detach itself from politics,” it added.

Chairman PTI Gohar said that Khan has written this letter in his capacity as former prime minister and the move was not part of the party’s policy.

Elaborating on the letter’s contents, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said Khan has urged the security institutions to take notice that there was “a need of the hour to change the policies that are currently in effect in the country.”

Chaudhry alleged that the reason for the delay in the Al-Qadir Trust case sentencing was to impact Khan’s appeals after “court packing”.

The PTI lawyer said the country’s IT industry was at stake and the human rights violations in the country also jeopardised the GSP+ status. “Imran Khan says that if we don’t treat our citizens as per international law then there will be an increase in difficulties,” he added.

He added that Imran also highlighted the “blame for the contravention and violation of the court and judiciary’s orders also falling on the military”.