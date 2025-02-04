Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler

KARACHI - SSP Keamari Captain (Rtd) Faizan Ali on Monday announced that the anti-street crime cell of district Keamari arrested a notorious drug peddler, Lyari gang commander including 10 others in a raid and recovered arms, drugs and mobile phones from their possession. Addressing a news conference at his office, he said the raid was conducted in Old Golimar area during which accused named Muzammil alias gotta, Pervez, Rehmatullah, Amir, Izzat Muhammad, Sher Ali, Usama, Muhammad Salman, Shoaib, Shoukat and Junaid were arrested.