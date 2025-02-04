Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Khanewal DC holds open court

NEWS WIRE
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman supervised an open court at Jinnah Library, Khanewal, to address public grievances related to revenue matters. She listened to complaints and issued directives for their resolution. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas Siyal, Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed, and other revenue officers were also present. “The aim of the court is to provide swift solutions to public issues,” the DC said. She highlighted that all property-related services were being provided under one roof to facilitate citizens. A structured mechanism had been implemented to document applications and provide immediate relief, the DC added.

