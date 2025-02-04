KP CM assures resources to improve schools’ infrastructure

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a high-level meeting on Monday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review the performance, mandate, and challenges of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Monitoring Authority (KPEMA).

Senior officials, including Secretary of Education Masood Ahmad, Director of Education Samina Altaf, KPEMA Director General Sohail Khan, and others attended the meeting. During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued directives for the urgent provision of furniture to government schools. He further directed that data be collected on missing facilities in schools, and that desks and chairs be provided immediately.

“No student in government schools should have to study without proper seating arrangements,” he emphasized, directing education department officials to address other essential missing facilities in schools. He also instructed the immediate construction of boundary walls and washrooms, with priority given to girls’ schools. He assured that the government would provide all necessary resources on a priority basis to improve school infrastructure.

To enhance the quality of education in remote areas, the Chief Minister directed strict monitoring of teachers’ attendance and called for the reinstatement of rewards for high-performing schools and teachers. He mandated disciplinary action against underperforming teachers and schools, stressing that absenteeism among teachers in government schools would not be tolerated. He affirmed that actions based on KPEMA reports would be implemented without delay.

The Chief Minister agreed with the proposal to establish a dedicated wing within KPEMA to ensure quality education in public sector schools and instructed officials to formalize the proposal for approval. Additionally, he directed that monthly provincial review meetings of the authority be held.

In order to further strengthen KPEMA, the Chief Minister instructed the Finance Department to provide the necessary funds for acquiring modern gadgets and digitizing all monitoring processes. Officials briefed the meeting that every government school in the province is inspected at least once a month.

The province has a total of 34,724 government schools, including 28,372 in settled districts and 6,397 in merged tribal districts. Additionally, 2,174 girls’ community schools and 1,074 double-shift schools are also under monitoring.

The meeting was informed that monthly monitoring and annual school censuses are conducted using an Android app, ensuring real-time uploads. Reports and analytics are made available online for all stakeholders.

Officials further reported a significant reduction in teacher absenteeism, with rates dropping from 23% to 14% in settled districts and from 27% to 23% in merged districts. The Chief Minister directed further efforts to reduce absenteeism to zero.

To enhance transparency and reduce human intervention, KPEMA launched the Online Action Information Management System last year. Through this system, 27,856 actions have been reported by KPEMA, while district education officers have taken 11,503 actions, resulting in fines amounting to Rs12 million.

Moreover, the monitoring authority’s data collection on textbook requirements led to cost savings of Rs7 billion for the 2024-25 academic year.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education for all students and pledged continued efforts to improve public schooling across the province.