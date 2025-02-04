KP government abolishes son quota in recruitment

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has abolished the son quota system for government jobs, ending the practice of hiring children of deceased or incapacitated employees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, amendments have been made to the rules governing recruitment, promotion, and transfers. Clause 4 of Rule 10 has been completely removed, while Clause 2 has been partially abolished. These clauses previously allowed for the appointment of employees' children under special circumstances.

With the new policy, government jobs will no longer be reserved for children of employees who pass away or become unfit for work.

The move follows a similar decision by the Punjab government last year, which abolished Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, removing job entitlements for children of deceased government employees.