Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP government abolishes son quota in recruitment

KP government abolishes son quota in recruitment
Web Desk
2:16 PM | February 04, 2025
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has abolished the son quota system for government jobs, ending the practice of hiring children of deceased or incapacitated employees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, amendments have been made to the rules governing recruitment, promotion, and transfers. Clause 4 of Rule 10 has been completely removed, while Clause 2 has been partially abolished. These clauses previously allowed for the appointment of employees' children under special circumstances.

With the new policy, government jobs will no longer be reserved for children of employees who pass away or become unfit for work.

The move follows a similar decision by the Punjab government last year, which abolished Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, removing job entitlements for children of deceased government employees.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025