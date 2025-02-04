KP govt fixes head money on miscreants sabotaging Kurram peace

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Monday that elements sabotaging peace in Kurram would be dealt with sternly by the provincial government and announced that was fixed on miscreants to bring stability to the region.

His statement came after miscreants continued spreading terror in the restive region by attacking aid convoys and government officials despite warring tribes signing a peace accord last month following deadly clashes which claimed several lives. An attack was carried out in Upper Kurram a few days ago after unidentified persons opened fire at Boshehra Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan, leaving him wounded.

The incident was followed by multiple attacks on relief convoys heading towards affected areas of the region, however, security forces thwarted the bids by timely responses.

Speaking to media, CM Gandapur highlighted that serious steps had been taken by the provincial government to establish peace in Kurram. He admitted that miscreants were present in some areas.

“We have fixed on miscreants to eliminate the issue from its roots,” said the KP chief executive, adding that major issues were resolved via peace jirga in Kurram.

“There are many challenges, however, we are ready to face them,” said Gandapur. He added that the Kurram issue, which is over a hundred years old, has resurfaced from time to time.

He further said that bunkers [established by warring tribes] were being demolished every day which became a problem for peace establishment, whereas, four large consignments of ration have reached Kurram.

Meanwhile, tribal elders from Kurram held a jirga session in Peshawar, which was attended by representatives from rival tribes to discuss the implementation of the peace accord and other related matters.

The session was concluded in a positive environment with tribal elders from both tribes ensuring cooperation and holding more sessions for establishing lasting peace in the region.

“This jirga is a beacon of hope for the affected families of Parachinar,” a jirga member, Munir Bangash, told media. He said that through the jirga, they wanted to spread a message of unity and the latest session has proved the successful holding of Kohat’s jirga.

Another jirga member Jalal Bangash said that Monday’s sitting was focused on the implementation of 14 points of the peace agreement [between the warring tribes].

Revealing a breakthrough after Monday’s meeting, Jalal said that they had agreed on reopening roads to Kurram which was highly significant for the district. Additionally, both sides also held discussions on eliminating bunkers and surrendering arms, he added.