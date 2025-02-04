Lahore Division crowned CM Khelta Punjab Games 2024-25 champions

LAHORE - The five-day Inter-Division events of the CM Khelta Punjab Games 2024-25 came to a conclusion with a vibrant closing ceremony held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday. Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, graced the event as the chief guest, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Sports Punjab Anas Mahmood Malik, Secretary Sports Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal and others. Lahore Division emerged as the champion of the Games, securing 16 gold medals. Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions followed closely behind, with 12 and 11 gold medals, respectively. In a football final, Gujranwala Division defeated Faisalabad 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out at the Punjab Stadium. In the Kabaddi final, Faisalabad Division narrowly defeated Sahiwal Division 47-46. Head coach Shahid Iqbal Jatt praised the Sahiwal team’s performance, acknowledging their skill but noting their unfortunate timing in the final moments. During the closing ceremony, Minister Khokhar highlighted the revitalization of sports complexes across the province, emphasizing that the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is to promote sports culture in every corner of the province. He also mentioned that for the first time, 2,200 athletes were selected purely on merit, breaking away from traditional selection methods. “The successful execution of Khelta Punjab Games is a milestone in our journey toward a bright sports future. Next year, we aim to involve two and a half million players from across the country, with enhanced prize money and better facilities.” Khokhar also revealed that for the first time in Punjab’s history, all athletes were awarded their cash prizes on the spot while every participant of the Games will receive electric bikes, totaling around Rs 50 crore, as announced by CM Punjab during the inaugural ceremony on Jan 30.