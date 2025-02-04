Lahore Reds, Lahore Blues secure victories in LRCA U-17, U-15 Tournaments

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) witnessed intense action across three matches in the U-17 and U-15 Cricket Tournaments on Monday, held here at various venues. In the U-17 category, Lahore Reds triumphed over Lahore Yellows by 5 wickets at Aligarh Ground Lahore at Aligarh Ground. Batting first, Lahore Reds scored 214/5 in 35 overs with Alyan Bin Irfan hammering 52 and Rehan Tariq unbeaten 50 to emerge as player of the match. In reply, Yellows were bundled out for 100 in 27.2 overs with Burhan Arif hitting 20 and Yahya Maqbool 18.For Reds, Basit Ali took 3/7, Arham Danish 2/12, Hammad Sajjad 2/22. Meanwhile in the U-15 group, Lahore Reds edged out Lahore Greens by just one wicket at Model Town Greens Ground Lahore. Greens, batting first, posted 253/5 in 45 overs. Mahad Ali smashed unbeaten 113 and Israr ul Hassan 41. For Reds, Zain Ali got 2/37. In reply, Lahore Reds chased the target losing 9 wickets in 44.3 overs. Omer Younis struck 66, Abdul Rameez unbeaten61 and Noor ul Hassan 48. For Greens, M Sufyan claimed 3/34, Zain Qamer 2/37, Sabir Ali 2/56. At Ittefaq LRCA Ground Lahore, Blues convincingly beat Lahore Whites by 7 wickets. Batting first, Lahore Blues piled up 260/3 in 40 overs. Shaharyar Bhatti slammed unbeaten 108 and player of the match Faizan Rasool made unbeaten 103. For Whies, Bilawal Jameel Bhatti got 2/35. In reply, Lahore Whites scored 177/7 in 40 overs. Yaqoob Khan hit 53. For Blues, Eman Tahir took 3/20, Faizan Rasool 2/24.