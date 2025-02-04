Lawyer shot dead at doorstep in Lahore

LAHORE - Unidentified gunmen Advocate Mian Naveed at the doorstep of his house located in Chung area of Lahore on Monday. A police spokesperson said that the advocate was murdered either due to an eight-year-old case or a dispute with his former wife. Soon after receiving the report of the incident, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran reached the spot. A police team also collected evidence from the crime scene. The DIG Operations said that all the accused will be apprehended soon and they will be awarded an exemplary punishment. He further said that all available resources will be utilised to provide justice to the bereaved family.