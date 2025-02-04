Tuesday, February 04, 2025
LDA continues crackdown on commercial fee defaulters

Staff Reporter
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed 58 properties during its ongoing crackdown against illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters here in the city. The sealed properties include private schools, hospitals, clinics, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments. LDA teams carried out operations in Allama Iqbal Town, Shadbagh, and Shah Jamal, targeting properties that had failed to pay commercial fees or were engaged in illegal commercial activities. During the recovery operation, 33 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town, while 25 properties were sealed in Shadbagh and Shah Jamal. Before taking action, the LDA had issued multiple notices to the owners of these properties. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq has reiterated that the crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters will continue without discrimination.

