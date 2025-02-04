Tuesday, February 04, 2025
LHC seeks response from Lahore DC on PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan rally request

Web Desk
4:59 PM | February 04, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) after not receiving a response from the Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza regarding its request to hold a protest rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8.

PTI’s provincial chief organiser had applied to the DC on January 29, seeking permission for the gathering. With no reply forthcoming, the party moved the LHC to expedite the process.

On Tuesday, LHC Justice Farooq Haider directed DC Raza to appear in court on Thursday (February 6) and submit a response to the PTI’s petition.

