Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man kills wife over property dispute in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A man shot dead his wife over a property dispute near here on Monday. According to a police spokesperson, the accused, Saifullah of Madina Colony, gunned down his wife Rabia. The police collected forensic evidence and shifted the body to a mortuary for an autopsy. The police registered a case and started investigation.

11 drug traffickers held

The police arrested 11 drug traffickers and recovered narcotics on Monday. According to a police report, 13-kg hashish, 1.5-kg heroin, and 41 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused. The accused have been sent behind the bars.

Two motorcyclists killed on road

Two motorcyclists were killed while a girl sustained multiple injuries in an accident in Jaranwala police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said on Monday that two motorcycles collided with each other due to speeding near Sikandar Mor on Shahkot-Jaranwala Road. As a result, Shahzaib, 23, of Chak No124-GB and Munir Ramzan, 50, of Chak No 97-GB died on the spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to Aneeza. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.

Trade deficit widens by 2.84pc to $13.5b in seven months

Three arrested, fireworks recovered

The police launched a crackdown against sale of fireworks and arrested three accused with 235 bags on Monday. A police spokesperson said Nishatabad police conducted a raid and arrested three shopkeepers for trading fireworks. The police recovered 235 bags of firecrackers from Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Hussain and Muhammad Ehsan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025