Man kills wife over property dispute in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A man shot dead his wife over a property dispute near here on Monday. According to a police spokesperson, the accused, Saifullah of Madina Colony, gunned down his wife Rabia. The police collected forensic evidence and shifted the body to a mortuary for an autopsy. The police registered a case and started investigation.

11 drug traffickers held

The police arrested 11 drug traffickers and recovered narcotics on Monday. According to a police report, 13-kg hashish, 1.5-kg heroin, and 41 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused. The accused have been sent behind the bars.

Two motorcyclists killed on road

Two motorcyclists were killed while a girl sustained multiple injuries in an accident in Jaranwala police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said on Monday that two motorcycles collided with each other due to speeding near Sikandar Mor on Shahkot-Jaranwala Road. As a result, Shahzaib, 23, of Chak No124-GB and Munir Ramzan, 50, of Chak No 97-GB died on the spot while Rescue 1122 provided first aid to Aneeza. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.

Three arrested, fireworks recovered

The police launched a crackdown against sale of fireworks and arrested three accused with 235 bags on Monday. A police spokesperson said Nishatabad police conducted a raid and arrested three shopkeepers for trading fireworks. The police recovered 235 bags of firecrackers from Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Hussain and Muhammad Ehsan.