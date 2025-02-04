Maryam Nawaz stresses cancer awareness and free treatment

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need for public awareness regarding cancer diagnosis and treatment, calling it essential for saving lives.

In her message on World Cancer Day, she expressed concern over the alarming cancer-related mortality rate in Pakistan. She emphasized that cancer is a treatable disease and can be prevented through proper precautions.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in cancer prevention, urging individuals at all levels to play their part. Reflecting on her personal loss, she said she could never forget the grief of losing her mother to cancer.

She announced that Pakistan’s first government-run cancer hospital is under construction in Lahore. The Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will provide free treatment to patients at all stages of the disease.

Acknowledging the financial burden of cancer treatment, she assured that the state would step up to support those in need. She also underscored the role of smoking, drug use, and environmental pollution in causing cancer, emphasizing the need for greater public awareness.

The Chief Minister expressed her desire for free cancer treatment facilities in every district, ensuring accessible healthcare for all.