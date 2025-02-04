Maryam sets milestone with over 80 projects in a year: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the first in Punjab’s history to initiate over 80 projects within a year, with more than 50 already completed. She emphasized that through her exceptional performance and commitment to public welfare, she is winning the hearts of the people. Bokhari pointed out that Maryam Nawaz’s growing popularity has unsettled some individuals, who now seek to undermine her achievements. She urged critics to match her efficiency and governance instead of merely finding faults in Punjab’s initiatives. Highlighting the impact of Maryam Nawaz’s governance, Bokhari remarked that her leadership style and focus on delivering results have earned her recognition beyond Punjab, extending to other provinces as well. She stressed that governments that remain in power for years but fail to deliver inevitably lose public trust, whereas a leader who actively works for the people naturally gains their support. The Information Minister also underscored that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, both the federal and Punjab governments are setting new benchmarks for governance and performance. She concluded by affirming that 2025 will be a year of progress and prosperity for Pakistan, driven by the government’s unwavering commitment to development and public service.