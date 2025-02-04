Met office forecasts cold and dry weather across country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather across most regions of the country over the next 24 hours.

However, isolated areas in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall over the mountains. Light to moderate fog is also expected in parts of northeastern Punjab during the morning.

According to the PMD, continental air is dominating most parts of the country, while a westerly wave is likely to enter the western and upper regions by tonight.

Over the past 24 hours, most areas witnessed cold and dry conditions, with extreme cold in mountainous regions. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -11°C, making it the coldest place in the country on Sunday.