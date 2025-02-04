Mohmand journalists hold protest rally to condemn PECA

Mohmand - To condemn the federal government’s move to suppress freedom of expression through the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the journalist community of Mohmand Tribal District held a protest on Monday.

The protest was led by Mohmand Press Club President Saeed Badshah and General Secretary Fauzee Khan, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed with various slogans against the PECA Act and in favor of freedom of expression and the press. Amid chanting full-throated slogans in favour of press freedom and against amendments to the PECA Act, the protesting media workers wore black armbands.

They strongly rejected the PECA Amendment Act introduced by the federal government and stated that legislation “against freedom of expression and the press” without consultation with stakeholders is unacceptable to them. They vowed that any restriction on freedom of expression would not be tolerated.

Addressing the protest, Press Club President Saeed Badshah, General Secretary Fauzee Khan, and other speakers said that the amendments made to the PECA Act were an attempt to suppress journalists and silence the voice of the masses, which would not be accepted under any circumstances. They noted that the government had earlier established PEMRA to control the media, issuing instructions to media outlets from time to time, and questioned why the PECA Act is necessary when PEMRA already exists.

The speakers added that under the guise of combating “fake news,” the government aims to silence critical voices, but the journalist community will continue to protest at all levels against this law. They said that the haste with which the PECA Act was passed clearly reflects the federal government’s negative, anti-media stance.

They urged the federal government to immediately withdraw the amendments made to the controversial PECA Act.

, stating that the freedom of expression is being restricted by such laws and that the government now seeks to take away this freedom from the people. They emphasized that the focus of this law is not only on social media but also on the digital platforms of electronic and print media.

The protesting journalists expressed their determination to continue their struggle until their demand to repeal the amendments made to the PECA Act is met.