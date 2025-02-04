MoU signed b/w NAB, PPRA in Islamabad

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, a system will be established to promote mutual cooperation between the two organizations regarding the exchange of information on e-Procurements (E-PADS) ensuring fair and transparency in the public procurement process.

Both institutions will jointly develop guidelines to strengthen legal regulations for bidders and public procurement institutions to prevent corruption.