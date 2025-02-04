Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MoU signed b/w NAB, PPRA in Islamabad

MoU signed b/w NAB, PPRA in Islamabad
Web Desk
5:15 PM | February 04, 2025
National

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, a system will be established to promote mutual cooperation between the two organizations regarding the exchange of information on e-Procurements (E-PADS) ensuring fair and transparency in the public procurement process.

Both institutions will jointly develop guidelines to strengthen legal regulations for bidders and public procurement institutions to prevent corruption.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025