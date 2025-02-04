MoU signed to strengthen coop on climate resilience, sustainable uplift

ISLAMABAD - The secretariat of the Climate Vulnerable Forum - Vulnerable Twenty Group of Finance Ministers (CVF-V20) and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) yesterday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on climate resilience, sustainable development, and environmental governance in Pakistan and the broader region. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the expertise and resources of both organizations to jointly address climate challenges, advance sustainable economic development, and efforts to implement Pakistan’s Climate Prosperity Plan once completed. The MoU underscores a commitment to collaborative efforts in research, policy advocacy, international financial architecture, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives that will benefit Pakistan’s climate resilience efforts and enhance regional cooperation. The MoU was signed by Hamza Haroon, Regional Director CVF-V20, and witnessed by delegation head, Sara Jane Ahmed, Managing Director CVF-V20, who is here to conduct comprehensive in-country consultations and Mustafa Hyder Syed on behalf of Pakistan-China Institute (PCI). Hamza Haroon, Regional Director South Asia of the CVF-V20, remarked, “This partnership marks a pivotal step toward building a climate-resilient future for Pakistan and the region. We must continue forging a pathway to unlock climate finance, drive sustainable growth, achieve development and climate outcomes, ensuring that all regional Climate Prosperity Plans create real impact for countries on the frontlines of climate change.” Mustafa Hyder Syed, Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute, stated, “Addressing Pakistan’s climate vulnerability requires both immediate resilience-building and long-term policy innovation. This partnership will drive action on both fronts, ensuring sustainable solutions for communities at risk while shaping a climate-resilient future.” The MoU signing ceremony took place at Marriott Hotel Islamabad, attended by key representatives from CVF-V20 and PCI, along with guests and stakeholders from climate, policy, and development sectors.