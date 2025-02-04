Municipal staff attacked during encroachment operation in Bahawalnagar

Bahawalnagar - An operation against encroachments in Mandi Sadiq Ganj, carried out under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was disrupted when a few individuals attacked municipal employees. During the operation, Naib Qasid Muhammad Amin was assaulted by the offenders.

As per reports on Monday, District Regulation Officer Nauman Sarwar immediately called the police, who arrived at the scene to maintain order and prevent any escalation of the situation. Muhammad Zaman Bhatti, CEO of Mandi Sadiq Ganj Municipality, emphasised that those involved in encroachments would not be given any leniency. He also confirmed that the operation to demolish illegal shutters and structures in the city is ongoing.

“We will continue our efforts against encroachments without discrimination,” said the CEO, reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing the issue.