NA body expresses concern over credibility of NGOs involved in IFRAP

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division on Monday expressed concerns over the credibility of certain NGOs involved in Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP), calling for greater transparency and accountability in their selection to ensure that only credible organizations may be engaged for such projects.

A meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Atif. The committee raised serious concerns regarding the “Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP)”. The committee highlighted that many deserving individuals are not being adequately supported under the project. Members criticized the beneficiary selection process, noting that the criteria fail to align with the needs of the most vulnerable populations. The committee emphasized the urgent need to prioritize equitable resource distribution to ensure that aid reaches the truly deserving communities.

In response to these concerns, the committee decided to write to the Chief Secretary of Balochistan to address grievances and ensure closer monitoring of the project’s implementation. The committee stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the selection process, calling for immediate corrective measures to guarantee that the project’s benefits are delivered effectively to those in need.

IFRAP, a $15.60 million (Rs4.36 billion) initiative spanning three years (2024-2027), aims to construct 35,100 houses for flood-affected families, providing them with safe and resilient housing solutions as one of the project thematic area. While the project reflects the government’s commitment to flood resilience and long-term recovery, the committee’s critique underscores the need for improved oversight to ensure its success.

Additionally, the committee expressed concerns over the credibility of certain NGOs involved in IFRAP, calling for greater transparency and accountability in their selection to ensure that only credible organizations may be engaged for such projects. The committee has decided to conduct a detailed review of IFRAP-related issues, with findings to be presented for further discussion and action.

Beyond IFRAP, the committee plans to extend its oversight to major projects in key sectors such as transport, water, and power, addressing any irregularities to safeguard public interest and ensure optimal resource utilization. Furthermore, the committee will review the proposed 10-year development project in collaboration with the World Bank, providing input to align the initiative with national priorities.

To address broader systemic challenges, the committee will also examine development policies, NGO regulations, and sectoral projects in its upcoming meetings. These steps reflect the committee’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and effective governance in all development endeavours, ensuring that projects like IFRAP fulfil their promise of supporting vulnerable communities and driving sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Muhammad Atif, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Shahid Usman, Muhammad Khan Daha, Ms Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms Akhtar Bibi, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan, Nasim Ali Shah and Faisal Amin Khan. The meeting was also attended by officials from Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.