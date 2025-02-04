Naqvi hails ANF efforts in combating drug trade in schools

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister and Minister for Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for its ongoing crackdown on drug sales, particularly in educational institutions across the country. During a high-level meeting on Monday, Minister Naqvi praised Director General ANF Major General Abdul Mueed and his team for their dedication and performance. He stressed the need for strict and continued action against those selling drugs, especially ice (crystal meth), to students. To curb drug smuggling, the minister directed authorities to tighten airport security and take decisive action against traffickers using drones in border areas. “Major drug dealers must be brought to justice at all costs,” he emphasised. Minister Naqvi also commended ANF for successfully securing the release and return of a Pakistani family from Saudi Arabia, acknowledging their efforts despite limited resources. The meeting, chaired by the minister, included DG ANF Major General Abdul Mueed, Regional Director ANF Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, Director Enforcement Brigadier Imran, and Director Intelligence Colonel Kamran. Several key decisions were made to further strengthen anti-drug operations nationwide.