NEPRA fines power companies for safety lapses

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed fines on multiple power distribution companies for failing to implement adequate safety measures to prevent fatal accidents.

As per NEPRA’s order, fines have been levied on Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Tribal Area Electric Supply Company (TESCO), and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). MEPCO, PESCO, and TESCO were each fined Rs10 million for not implementing proper current prevention measures and failing to satisfy NEPRA in response to the show-cause notices. The companies have been directed to deposit the fine within 15 days.

The order highlights that these distribution companies did not fully comply with NEPRA regulations, including the mandatory earthing of 100% of poles in their areas. They have been given three months to complete the earthing of the remaining steel structures.

Additionally, NEPRA has taken action against the companies for their failure to establish a Health, Safety, and Environment Directorate. HESCO has also been fined Rs10 million for similar violations.