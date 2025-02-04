New campus of NUML opened in Peshawar

Peshawar - A new campus of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Peshawar was inaugurated on Monday. On the occasion, Maj Gen (retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani was the chief guest. In addition, university professors and students participated in the ceremony.

Dr Tufail Khalil, Regional Director of NUML University, welcomed the guests and briefed them about the new campus and the facilities it offers. Maj Gen (Retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, in his speech, said that NUML University was the first in Pakistan to teach modern languages and has been working hard for the development of languages such as English, Chinese, French, Japanese, and others. He stated that with the new campus of NUML University in Peshawar, students will have access to enhanced educational facilities.

Initially offering English language courses, a Master’s in English Language and Literature, and BBA programmes, NUML Peshawar has expanded its academic offerings over time. The NUML University Peshawar campus has grown significantly and now offers a range of programs, including MS in Management Sciences, MPhil in English Linguistics, BS in Computer Science, BS in Artificial Intelligence, BS in Software Engineering, BS in International Relations, BS in Governance and Public Administration, BS in Psychology, BS in Media and Communication Studies, and BS in Accounting and Finance.

Maj Gen (Retd) Shahid Kayani added that the new campus of NUML was established in the old PTCL Training School in Peshawar, near Board Bazaar. He expressed hope that, with the opening of the new campus, NUML University will continue to grow.

The chief guest emphasized that the new campus of NUML in Peshawar is an important development not only for Peshawar but for the entire province. He also mentioned that the university is making full efforts to build another state-of-the-art campus in Peshawar, with efforts underway to acquire land for the project.

Maj Gen (Retd) Shahid Kayani said that Peshawar is a very important city in terms of education. “It is also my deep wish that NUML University plays a major role in the rich educational culture of Peshawar.” The chief guest also had a conversation with the students and teachers, asking them about their issues, and promised to address them as soon as possible.