New IGP KP calls on PA Speaker

APP
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  - The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Hameed, paid a courtesy call on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, at the Speaker’s Chamber here on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed law and order, the role of law enforcement agencies, and institutional cooperation with public representatives. Speaker Babar Saleem Swati congratulated Chaudhry Zulfiqar Hameed on his appointment as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and extended his best wishes to him.

He emphasized that strong coordination between public representatives and institutions is essential for the stability and development of the province.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and assured that KP Police will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Both sides also discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to adopt a coordinated strategy for further improving law and order in the province.

