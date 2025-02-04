No one will be allowed to imperil reforms, says Ata Tarar

LAHORE - Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar said on Monday that the government would not allow anyone to create obstacles in the way of introduction of reforms in governance. Addressing a function in Lahore, he said that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was aimed at preventing the spread of fake news.

“It is so unfortunate that people share content on social media without bothering to first ascertain its veracity,” he said, adding, “Things have come to such a pass that people do not even shy away from declaring others infidels.” However, Tarar asked detractors of the Act to point out sections in the legislation, which they deemed to be against fundamental rights of the citizens. “We are ready to talk to the Joint Action Committee on PECA,” he announced. He said that his ministry was working to improve the quality of programmes on PTV. Likewise, the minister went on to say, efforts were being made to promote the use of the latest technology in the ministry.