No time for politics but unity to rout terrorism: PM

QUETTA - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need for national cohesion to confront terrorism and make the country prosperous and stable, as there was no room for political division or politics on national issues.

“The country is facing challenging times in its history and the politicians need to show unity for the national cause,” said the prime minister while addressing a meeting held on the law and order situation in Balochistan during his special visit to Quetta on Monday.

The PM also expressed his grief over the tragic incident in Kalat, where 18 young soldiers embraced martyrdom and 23 terrorists were killed.

He acknowledged that a new wave of terrorism had emerged in the country and the brave soldiers of the security forces were offering their blood to eliminate it.

The Prime Minister further assured that under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief Minister of Balochistan, the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces would continue to work to make the country especially Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peaceful, which was essential for the country’s development and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif remarked that he found the morale of the Jawans and officers of law enforcement agencies very high and they were fully committed to protect the country from enemies.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and the families of the martyrs’ soldiers, offering complete solidarity with them.

The Prime Minister said the whole nation paid salute to the armed force who were rendering their blood for the protection of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “In the fight against terrorism, our brave soldiers are offering their blood, these are the great sacrifices that will lead Pakistan to prosperity and success.”

The Prime Minister during his visit to the CMH to inquire about the injured soldiers witnessed that the morale of injured security personnel was very high and they expressed gratitude for the excellent medical facilities.

Shehbaz noted that the injured soldiers said they had no regret even if parts of their bodies were damaged, as they sacrificed for the greater cause of the nation.

They also said that they would be ready to offer their lives if necessary, he added.

The PM said that terrorists were enemies of peace, development, and prosperity in Balochistan as they did not want the people of Balochistan to be prosperous, educated, and employed.

He highlighted that through the Youth Program and the Laptop Scheme, students from Balochistan were being empowered, and a special quota was allocated for them in China for advanced agricultural training.

Despite terrorism, the journey of development and prosperity in Balochistan would continue, he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the terrorists’ objective was to hinder the progress of Balochistan and prevent its people from becoming prosperous and educated.

He reassured that the development of Balochistan remains a top priority for the government, and efforts were being made to improve health, education, and employment opportunities.

Special quotas for Balochistan students in agricultural training programs in China, as well as the solarization of agricultural tube wells, were examples of ongoing efforts to empower the youth, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the rapid progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with the completion of the Gwadar Airport and flights already underway.

“Gwadar port is expected to play a vital role in connecting Pakistan with Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the rest of the world,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the security forces, police, district administration, and other institutions working tirelessly for a peaceful Balochistan.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail, Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfarz Bugti, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting AttaUllah Tarar, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Laghari, MNA Jamal Shah Kakar, Senator Agha Shah Zaiba Durrani, Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir, IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, DIG Quetta Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya, and others were also present.

Meanwhile, the prime minister welcomed the recording of inflation at a 9-year lowest digit of 2.4 percent in January this year and said that its gradual decline was highly encouraging.

At the beginning of 2024, the prime minister said the inflation rate was 28.73 percent, which decreased to 4.1 percent by December 2024, adding in January 2025, the inflation rate had further declined to 2.4 percent.

The prime minister further observed that a decrease in the prices of essential commodities was contributing to improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens, adding the gradual reduction in inflation was showing positive indicators across all sectors.

“The further decrease in inflation is evidence of the government’s economic policies and actions at the right track,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release in Urdu language, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said the government was working tirelessly to further reduce inflation, improve the lives of common citizens and ensure national welfare.

Pakistan, the prime minister said, after achieving economic stability, was now moving towards the path of economic growth.

Meanwhile, the prime minister strongly condemned two separate attacks on polio vaccination teams in Bakrabad and Jamrud areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister expresses deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police personnel assigned to protect the polio teams, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for grant of strength and patience for their families.

“The entire nation salutes the polio workers who risk their lives to be part of the campaign to eradicate polio from the country,” he added.

The prime minister said that the sacrifices of polio teams and the security personnel protecting them would not go in vain.

He further said the anti-polio campaign would continue with full determination despite all challenges, adding that they were committed to the complete eradication of polio from the country.