North America’s Rift

Donald Trump was always described as a bull in a china shop, but in his second term, he has charged ahead as if he has seen red. While he was expected to take a hard line on immigration and inclusion and diversity policies, his escalating trade war with Mexico and Canada over tariffs has taken many by surprise. By effectively dismantling the decade-long economic framework that sustained North America, Trump is reshaping the region’s economic structure.

Canada has responded with its own tariffs and a growing movement to boycott American-made products, while Mexico has vowed to retaliate as well. However, the situation remains fluid. Mexico has secured a one-month extension before the tariffs take effect, leaving room for negotiations in the meantime. What emerges from this upheaval remains uncertain.

Trade policy is not the only area where Trump’s administration is rewriting the rules. Reports suggest he is considering merging the US Agency for International Development (USAID) with the State Department. As of now, all USAID operations have halted, along with most foreign aid—except for select allies such as Israel and Ukraine.

This, along with his administration’s punitive stance toward the International Criminal Court and political moves against the United Nations—especially its agencies operating in and around Palestine—signals another departure from the established global order. These are still early days, but the United States is undergoing seismic shifts. The world will be watching closely to see how far this administration takes its radical overhaul—and whether the entrenched American establishment pushes back.