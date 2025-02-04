Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Omar Ayub slams govt, announces black day protest on Feb 8

Omar Ayub slams govt, announces black day protest on Feb 8
NEWS WIRE
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and National Assembly Opposition Leader, Omar Ayub, has lashed out at the government, accusing it of hollowing out the country and pushing it in the wrong direction. Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Ayub announced that PTI would observe February 8 as a “Black Day” with a protest planned in Swabi.

He revealed that PTI’s founder Imran Khan had directed him to engage in talks with the government, where Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar represented the government’s side. Ayub further stated, “This government doesn’t even have the authority to allow an open conversation with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. The public is being kept in the dark about the real situation.” Referring to the imposition of Section 144 in Balochistan, Ayub pointed out, “Despite the restrictions, millions of people were on the streets.” He also highlighted the issue of missing persons across Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, as a major concern. Concluding his statement, Ayub declared, “This government has hollowed out the country. They are all cowards. We will continue to speak out about our stolen mandate because Imran Khan is the heartbeat of the entire nation.”

Identification of 13 Pakistanis confirmed in Morocco boat tragedy

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738641303.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025