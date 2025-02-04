Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman

BAHAWALPUR - The inaugural ceremony for outsourcing solid waste management services in tehsil Yazman was held under the Clean Punjab Programme. Former Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed, MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja, and Pakistan Muslim League (N) youth leader Chaudhry Saad Masood inaugurated the outsourcing system. The ceremony was attended by the CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, BWMC officials, representatives of the outsourcing contractors from tehsil Yazman, Al-Rehmat Engineering, civil society members, representatives of the Traders Association. Speaking at the event, former Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed stated that a standardised cleaning system had long been a demand of the residents of tehsil Yazman. “The citizens of Yazman are grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for realising the dream of a clean Punjab by outsourcing solid waste management services,” he said and expressed hope that the contractors would fulfil their responsibilities effectively to keep Yazman clean. MPA Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Jajja, addressing the ceremony, said that the Clean Punjab vision of the CM is a vision of change. The outsourcing of cleaning services will negate traditional cleaning methods, and with a systematic strategy and new machinery, the standard of cleanliness in Yazman will be established on new lines. He said that both district government and public representatives would closely monitor the contractors’ work to ensure that there is no shortfall in providing citizens with a clean environment. He urged the citizens of Yazman to make the new cleaning system successful and to play their full role in maintaining cleanliness. Youth leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Chaudhry Saad Masood stated that the people of Yazman are grateful to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching an unprecedented cleanliness project with a substantial amount of funding for the sanitation of Yazman.