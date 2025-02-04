PA speaker reviews arrangements for CPA conference

LAHORE - For the first time in history, the Punjab Assembly is set to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference, scheduled to take place in Lahore from February 6 to 8. This prestigious international gathering will bring together over 100 parliamentary representatives from 20 countries, including 13 Speakers, 4 Deputy Speakers, and one Chairman, making it a significant milestone in Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy. In preparation for the conference, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan conducted a special visit to assess the arrangements and security measures. Emphasizing the significance of this event, he stated, “This conference presents a remarkable opportunity to strengthen global parliamentary cooperation and reinforce Pakistan’s parliamentary identity on the international stage. The historic Punjab Assembly will serve as the venue for the conference, which will center on parliamentary democracy, transparent legislation, and accountability. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), established in 1911, currently comprises 180 parliaments from 56 countries, with the Punjab Assembly proudly holding membership since 1954. The speaker further highlighted the importance of this conference in showcasing Punjab’s rich parliamentary traditions and governance values. He remarked, “Providing an exceptional diplomatic environment for our international delegates is our top priority. This conference will serve as a platform to share insights, foster collaboration, and enhance democratic practices across the region.” To ensure the safety and smooth execution of the conference, a foolproof security plan has been put in place, with all relevant departments actively engaged in the preparations.

Delegates from various nations, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the United Kingdom, Zambia, and Malaysia, will participate, further solidifying Punjab’s role in global parliamentary affairs.

The speaker has directed that every aspect of the conference be meticulously monitored, ensuring that the best possible arrangements are in place to make this historic event a resounding success. He reaffirmed, “We are committed to making this conference truly memorable, reflecting the progressive and dynamic parliamentary traditions of Punjab.”

With the Punjab Assembly hosting the CPA Regional Conference for the first time, this event will not only elevate Pakistan’s standing in international parliamentary forums but also foster stronger regional and global cooperation in governance and legislative excellence.