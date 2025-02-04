Pakistan’s EV sector expands with SIFC’s support

Pakistan's electric vehicle (EV) sector is progressing due to the initiatives of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), with the government focusing on expanding local production.

So far, licenses have been issued to 55 manufacturers for two and three-wheelers, along with two licenses for assembling four-wheelers. Additionally, plans are underway to establish charging stations, including fast chargers and battery-swapping facilities.

Under the new EV policy, incentives such as free registration, exemption from annual token fees, and toll tax waivers are being offered.

The government also aims to set up at least one electric vehicle zone in each province, including Islamabad, to further boost the sector’s growth.