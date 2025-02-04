Tuesday, February 04, 2025
“The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.” –Abraham Lincoln

The Battle of Gettysburg was a pivotal moment in the American Civil War. It took place from July 1 to 3, 1863, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This battle is significant because it marked a turning point in the war. The Confederate Army, led by General Robert E. Lee, suffered a devastating defeat against the Union Army, commanded by General George G. Meade. The Union victory halted Lee’s invasion of the North and boosted Union morale. It also gave President Abraham Lincoln the opportunity to deliver his iconic Gettysburg Address, which emphasised the need for a united and free nation.

