PCB unveils logo for HBL PSL 10, celebrating a decade of cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the official logo for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL), celebrating a decade of thrilling T20 cricket.

will take place from April 8 to May 19, 2025, across Pakistan, marking ten years of world-class cricket and entertainment. The new logo highlights the league’s exciting journey, featuring a bold and modern design that represents unity, passion, and the future of PSL.

A special feature of the logo is six bold lines, symbolizing the six franchises that have played a key role in making the league a success. These lines represent not only the teams but also the strong bond of sportsmanship in the tournament.

PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer shared his excitement about the milestone season:

"Over the past nine years, the HBL PSL has given fans unforgettable moments, from last-ball thrillers to record-breaking performances. This 10th season will be even bigger, with top players, intense matches, and grand celebrations. Fans can expect an action-packed tournament that will bring the nation together."

The HBL PSL has grown into more than just a league—it has become a festival of cricket that unites fans across the country. With the countdown to Season 10 now underway, excitement is building for what promises to be a historic tournament!