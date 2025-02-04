Tuesday, February 04, 2025
PCB unveils official Jersey for Champions Trophy 2025
Web Desk
6:48 PM | February 04, 2025
Sports

As anticipation grows for the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially launched a new jersey for the national team.

The CT 25 Jersey features a sleek green-themed design, symbolizing the team's energy and resilience ahead of the prestigious tournament.

With Pakistan set to host the Champions Trophy 2025, the unveiling of the jersey has further fueled excitement among cricket fans eager for the return of a major ICC event to the country.

According to the PCB, the jersey is now available for purchase at Rs3,500, allowing supporters to gear up and showcase their passion for the Men in Green.

Web Desk

Sports

