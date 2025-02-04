Tuesday, February 04, 2025
PM inaugurates Jinnah Square project in Islamabad

Web Desk
5:38 PM | February 04, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the multi-billion rupees Jinnah Square project, completed in a record 72 days to address traffic congestion in the Federal Capital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad today, he mentioned that Jinnah Square is a major project to address the traffic issues of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said this project includes three multilane underpasses, while 14 kilometers of roads have been constructed.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the project will not only ease traffic flow and save time but also help reduce pollution.

He also commended Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the CDA team for their efforts in completing this project in record time.

Stressing the need for the renovation of government buildings constructed during the 1960s, he said it is a matter of utmost satisfaction that the Interior Minister is already focusing on this matter.

Shehbaz Sharif further proposed enhancing the beautification of Islamabad to make it an ideal city.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jinnah Square project will make the Srinagar Highway a signal free road.

