Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM restores green channel to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

PM restores green channel to facilitate overseas Pakistanis
Web Desk
10:37 PM | February 04, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the immediate restoration of the Green Channel to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation ceremony in Islamabad, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of expatriates.

Acknowledging their contributions, the Prime Minister praised overseas Pakistanis for their hard work and noted a 30% increase in remittances due to their dedication. He also announced that prominent expatriates would be designated as ambassadors-at-large and granted official blue passports.

Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation, Zahir Akhtar, expressed full support for the government and armed forces, emphasizing the role of expatriates in Pakistan’s progress. A special tribute song for the armed forces, performed by renowned singer Rafaqat Ali, was also presented during the event.

Haris Zeb becomes first Pakistani-origin player to feature in FIFA Club World Cup

The overseas community thanked the Prime Minister for his hospitality and efforts in recognizing their contributions.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025