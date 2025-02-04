PM restores green channel to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

has announced the immediate restoration of the to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation ceremony in Islamabad, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of expatriates.

Acknowledging their contributions, the Prime Minister praised overseas Pakistanis for their hard work and noted a 30% increase in remittances due to their dedication. He also announced that prominent expatriates would be designated as ambassadors-at-large and granted official blue passports.

Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation, Zahir Akhtar, expressed full support for the government and armed forces, emphasizing the role of expatriates in Pakistan’s progress. A special tribute song for the armed forces, performed by renowned singer Rafaqat Ali, was also presented during the event.

The overseas community thanked the Prime Minister for his hospitality and efforts in recognizing their contributions.