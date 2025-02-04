PMDC to inspect all medical and dental colleges nationwide

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to conduct inspections of all medical and dental colleges across the country, including both public and private institutions, following government directives.

According to sources, master trainers have been fully trained and will now prepare inspectors for on-site evaluations. The inspections will assess infrastructure, faculty quality, and overall standards. Institutions failing to meet the required criteria will not face immediate penalties but will be granted a six-month period to improve.

The admission process will continue without suspension, ensuring substandard colleges get a chance to enhance their facilities before any action is taken, health ministry sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, last month, the PMDC banned private medical and dental colleges from collecting fees, following a recommendation from the Senate Health Sub-Committee. A notice was issued to institutions, suspending fee collection until the Medical Education Committee, led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, submits its recommendations.

The committee is currently evaluating the financial and academic challenges faced by private medical institutions, with reports indicating that they have been charging over Rs15 million in fees over the past five years.