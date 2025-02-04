PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam meet lawmakers to discuss development projects

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Punjab Assembly members from the Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions on Monday.

The discussion focused on the overall political situation, public concerns, and the progress of key development projects in their respective constituencies. Addressing the lawmakers, Nawaz Sharif emphasized their pivotal role in governance, stating, “You are my strength and honor.” He noted that public hardships in Punjab were easing rapidly and credited CM Maryam Nawaz for her dedication and hard work in ensuring visible improvements across all sectors. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in her conversation with the Assembly members, highlighted Punjab government’s efforts for providing relief to the people, mentioning that Punjab remains the only province where bread is available at an affordable price of Rs. 12 to 14. She stressed that public satisfaction and feedback serve as the ultimate benchmarks for evaluating the Punjab government’s performance.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed authorities to ensure the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December this year, along with the timely execution of other development projects in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

The Assembly members praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her outstanding governance, stating that she had revived the legacy of efficient administration set by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. They commended her commitment to completing development projects with transparency, merit, and without political bias, calling it a positive step towards good governance.

The lawmakers also appreciated her efforts in the agriculture sector, particularly for ensuring the availability of subsidized and surplus fertilizers, which has reduced farmers’ dependence on middlemen. Additionally, they lauded improvements in the health sector, including the availability of free medicines, doorstep medical treatment, and the ‘Honhaar Scholarship’ program for talented students.

They further acknowledged the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative aimed at cleanliness and sanitation and praised the ‘Dhee Rani Program’ for collective marriages, which has received widespread public appreciation.

The meeting reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to public welfare, inclusive development, and transparent governance, setting a strong foundation for continued progress in the province.