PNCA to hold cultural events for Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, will organise a series of cultural events from February 4 to 5 to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. According to a PNCA official, the events will highlight the struggles, sacrifices, and resilience of the Kashmiri people through various artistic expressions, including documentaries, photography, theatre, puppetry, and traditional folk music. The activities will begin with a special documentary screening and a photographic exhibition in the PNCA main lobby, showcasing the historical and ongoing struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) alongside the region’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. On February 5, a special puppet show will engage younger audiences by creatively depicting the resilience of Kashmiris. A theatre drama titled *Katehra* will also be staged, symbolising the oppression faced by Kashmiris and their struggle for justice and self-determination. The evening will conclude with a Kashmiri Folk Music Night, featuring renowned Kashmiri folk artists performing soulful melodies that reflect the deep cultural roots and resilience of the Kashmiri people. PNCA has invited the public to attend these events to express solidarity with Kashmir and appreciate the artistic portrayal of their ongoing struggle. The event is expected to draw government officials, diplomats, artists, and cultural enthusiasts, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause. PNCA regularly marks Kashmir Solidarity Day with such activities to educate younger generations about the Kashmir issue.

Anti-polio drive launched in Murree

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated the district’s anti-polio drive on Monday by administering vaccines to children at the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ). The DC called on all concerned departments to use all available resources in coordination to ensure the success of the drive and to eradicate polio from the district.

He also commended the efforts of polio teams who have been administering polio drops to children under five in the region’s challenging mountainous areas.

Sherazi urged parents to cooperate with the polio workers and ensure their children receive the necessary vaccines.