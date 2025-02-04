Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police launch crackdown on wanted criminals

Staff Reporter
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Lahore Police have arrested over 2,800 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and more than 1,000 Target Offenders (TOs) in a major crackdown throughout the month of January. According to a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of Lahore Police, arrests were made across various police divisions. In Cantt Division, 648 proclaimed offenders were apprehended, while 214 were caught in Civil Lines, 440 in the City Division, 553 in Iqbal Town, 437 in Sadar and 568 in Model Town. Additionally, the spokesman added that more than 1,000 target offenders were arrested, with 177 target offenders apprehended in the Cantt Division, 105 in Civil Lines, 300 in City Division, 257 in Iqbal Town, 163 in Sadar and 140 in Model Town Divison. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana added that operations against dangerous and high-profile criminals were continued without any discrimination. He highlighted the use of modern technology in ensuring the arrests of these offenders. He also urged divisional officers to expedite the arrests and ensure swift investigations to ensure justice.

Punjab to host international horse and cattle show after 30 years

The CCPO reaffirmed the Lahore Police’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a safer city for the residents.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025