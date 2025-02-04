Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Polio eradication drive launched in Khanewal, Muzaffargarh

NEWS WIRE
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A five-day polio eradication campaign commenced under the supervision of the district administrations in Khanewal and Muzaffargarh on Monday. Health teams are administering polio drops to children at homes, transport hubs, and transit points to ensure maximum coverage. In Khanewal, over 2,552 teams are participating in the drive, visiting houses and public places. DC Salma Suleman inspected the campaign. In Muzaffargarh, DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon inaugurated the campaign and emphasised the commitment to eradicate polio, highlighting the crucial role of public awareness. CEO Health Dr Zafar Abbas stated that about 848,606 children would be vaccinated during the campaign, with 3,693 teams and 8,059 personnel deployed in the district.

Latest Highlights

