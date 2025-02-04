President Zardari starts China visit today

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to undertake a five-day state visit to China from today (February 4 to 8), marking his first official trip to the country since assuming office in March 2024, the Foreign Office announced yesterday.

During his visit, President Zardari will engage in high-level meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, the FO said. The visit was originally planned in November but was delayed after Zardari’s foot got fractured. The discussions are expected to cover a comprehensive range of topics central to the China-Pakistan relationship including economic and trade cooperation.

Both the nations aim to bolster their economic ties, with a particular emphasis on enhancing trade volumes and exploring new avenues for investment. Given the regional security dynamics, especially in the context of recent militant activities in Pakistan, the leaders will deliberate on strategies to strengthen security cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, remains a focal point.

Discussions will likely revolve around accelerating ongoing projects, ensuring the safety of Chinese personnel involved, and planning future infrastructure and energy initiatives.

The evolving geopolitical scenarios in South Asia and beyond will be on the agenda, with both sides exchanging views to align their positions and enhance collaboration in multilateral forums.

This visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of both countries to strengthen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

It reaffirms mutual support on issues of core interests, advances economic and trade cooperation, including CPEC, and highlights their joint commitment to regional peace, development, and stability.

In addition to bilateral meetings, President Zardari is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. This participation signifies the cultural and sports diplomacy aspect of Pakistan-China relations. The sports event is scheduled from February 7 to 14.

President Zardari’s visit comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with security challenges, including recent militant attacks targeting security forces and foreign nationals. A recent suicide bombing in Karachi claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers, underscoring the importance of security discussions during this visit.

The trip also precedes the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad, highlighting the strategic timing of reinforcing bilateral ties.