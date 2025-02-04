Property transfer tax reduced from 6pc to 3pc by KP govt: CM aide

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Inter-provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam, stated on Monday that the provincial government reduced the property transfer tax from 6 percent to 3 percent in the previous budget.

He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also requested the federal government to lower the tax rate. Aslam emphasized that high property transfer taxes create a significant barrier for low-income individuals. However, he noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s position has been vindicated, as the federal government is now considering reducing property tax rates.

Muzammil Aslam also mentioned that he was scheduled to meet Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, at Adiala Jail on January 30 but was made to wait for four hours and then turned away without explanation. Aslam further stated that a writ petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court on February 3 to ensure the meeting takes place.

The CM Advisor on Finance issued a statement regarding inflation, claiming that the government is concealing the true extent of inflation. According to Aslam, the latest inflation statistics indicate a 2.4% inflation rate, which is among the lowest in the past 10-15 years. However, he pointed out that core inflation tells a different story, with rural inflation at 10.4% and urban inflation at 7.8%. He stressed that this type of inflation erodes purchasing power.

The KP CM Advisor also noted that persistent inflation cannot be concealed from the public, particularly in the age of social media.