Provincial Wheat Demand

In the past, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) faced wheat shortages whenever the Punjab government halted supply or when large quantities were exported to Afghanistan. This year, the federal government has ended the practice of maintaining wheat reserves for all provinces, which means that, except for Punjab, every province risks facing shortages or price hikes by the end of the year.

I urge the governments of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan to purchase and store wheat for their own needs while also supporting farmers in Punjab by announcing the quantities each government will procure.

Additionally, KP and Balochistan can buy extra stocks for export to Afghanistan, generating revenue and improving Pakistan’s relations with its neighbour. This initiative would also boost the milling industry, which could help fund the purchase and storage of wheat for use during the harvest season.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.