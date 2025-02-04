Punjab to host international horse and cattle show after 30 years

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the revival of the prestigious National Horse and Cattle Show, marking a major step towards promoting Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and supporting farmers.

The three-day event will begin in Lahore on February 10, with 70 international teams participating for the first time in 30 years. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will officially inaugurate the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 on February 9. The event will run from February 9 to February 23 at various locations in Lahore under the theme: "Unity, Progress, and Cultural Revival."

Originally launched in 1964, the National Horse and Cattle Show was last held in 1995. This year’s edition aims to restore its original glory with international participation.

Traditional events and competitions

The event will feature various traditional sports and cultural activities, including:

Equestrian events such as tent pegging, archery, buzkashi, and polo.

Farmers’ livestock exhibitions showcasing domestic and useful animals, with awards for top entries.

Floral exhibitions and decoration contests to promote artistic gardening.

Traditional sports competitions, including kabaddi on February 18-19 and a vintage car show on February 16 for automobile enthusiasts.

Children’s entertainment and recreational activities from February 13-23.

A music festival from February 14-16 to highlight Punjab’s traditional food, drinks, and melodies.

A Sufi festival on February 19 to pay tribute to Punjab’s saints and spread their teachings.

A gift for Punjab’s people

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called the Horse and Cattle Show a special gift for the people of Punjab, saying it would promote agriculture, culture, and tourism while uniting different communities.

She emphasized that the event reflects the province’s deep-rooted traditions, adding that Punjab is a land of love and unity, where hatred has no place.

The chief minister also praised Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who led the steering committee for the event. Under her guidance, the Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been working on preparations for the past four months.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that Punjab’s agriculture, farmers, hospitality, and vibrant traditions remain a top priority for her government.