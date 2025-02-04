Rescue 1122 DIK tackled over 800 emergencies in Jan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The District Emergency Service – Rescue 1122 has issued its monthly performance report, highlighting that it provided services in a total of 882 different emergencies during the past month.

Sharing the performance report for January, the spokesman for Rescue 1122 stated that the service provided first medical aid to approximately 851 patients and subsequently transferred them to hospitals while handling various emergencies under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng Fasi Ullah.

He mentioned that Rescue 1122’s emergency response time was recorded at 7 minutes and 15 seconds.

He added that the emergencies included 651 medical cases, 183 road traffic accidents, 15 fire-related incidents, 14 cases of bullet injuries or fights, 2 drownings, and 17 recovery-related emergencies.

The spokesman also noted that a total of 100,285 calls were received by the emergency service, with 68,924 of them being fake or irrelevant.

During this period, Rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting a total of 108 patients who were transferred to various hospitals.

He mentioned that the rescue teams arranged training sessions on first aid and emergency response for staff from various organizations.